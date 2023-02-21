A&M-Texarkana Names Fall 2022 Honor Graduates

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently announced the list of honor graduates for the fall 2022 commencement. The university awards honors based on grade point average for all coursework. Honor graduate status is available to undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 30 semester hours at A&M-Texarkana.

The university recognizes honor graduates if their GPA falls between 3.50 and 3.75 (Cum Laude), 3.75 and 3.89 (Magna Cum Laude), and 3.90 and 4.00 (Summa Cum Laude).

2022 Summa Cum Laude graduates included Kevin Taylor, Dennis Sitzes, Thomas Hargrave, Michelle Pasley, Alexis Frachiseur, and Ariell Hopkins.

The Magna Cum Laude graduates were Valentiane Rachal, Jilian Ellis, Martina Ramirez, Heather Aguilar, Caden Bohn, Dustin Crosby, Saleni Rojas-Duran, Angelique Colon, and Nicholas Tamez.

Cum Laude graduates for the fall 2022 were Jonathan Toppings, Gracie Smith, Shyla Pree, Jennifer Potts, Kailee Jones, Curtis Tolliver, Dalton Steward, Jared Bertrand, Staci Larey, Aubrey Wright, Brooke Yarberry, Shelby Reed, Prosper Efochie, Lisbet Olade, Nancy DeJesus, Andrew Knoebel, Brianna Montalvo, Samantha Jones, Matthew Merrill, Alexia Matheus, Ryan Shahab, Ashley Wright, Leah Green, Katelyn Andrews, Vy Doan, Blayn Turner, Karen Pitts, April Johnson, Tyler Harris, Sydney Stewart, Victoria Powell, and Carlei Aguilar.

