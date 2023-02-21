TMS to host Arkansas Archeology Month activities at P. J. Ahern Home

Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System and the Arkansas Archeological Survey (ARAS) at the P. J. Ahern Home on Saturday, March 4 beginning at 10 a.m. for a special Arkansas Archeology Month 2023 event! Guests will learn about different aspects of archeology and there will be archeologists on hand to help you identify and learn about your own artifacts. All booths will be hands-on and family friendly! This is a free event open to the public. Pre-registration is recommended. For more information or to register, please visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903-793-4831.

Archeology is a fascinating profession that sheds light on history, both ancient and more recent. Miller County is home to many sites of archeological interest, most associated with the Caddo, who were native to this area prior to European settlement. The Texarkana Museums System has a large collection of locally found pottery and other artifacts associated with the Caddo culture.

“We are so excited to hot the Arkansas Archeological Survey and celebrate Archeology Month in Arkansas,” says TMS Board Presiden, Velvet Cool. “Part of the event will include a small display of Caddo items from the Museum’s collection, all of which are from this area.”

The Archeology Month Fair will begin at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the historic P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street, in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. ARAS will have booths set up for families to learn about different aspects of archeology such as animal bones, ceramics, historic archeology, and how 3D scanning and printing can help archeologists study ancient objects.



“Technology plays a big role in modern archeology,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “It has allowed us to gain a deeper understanding of how our ancestors lived and died.”

Guests are encouraged to bring their own artifacts – bones, fossils, pottery fragments, etc. — for review at the artifact identification booth. Local archeologists will be on hand to help guests identify and learn more about objects found locally. Please note that ARAS staff will not appraise or authenticate artifacts, but they can help solve a mystery or two! All booths will be hands-on and family friendly. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to register at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

The Texarkana Museums System offers events, programs, and exhibitions year-round at the P. J. Ahern Home, Ace of Clubs House, Discovery Place, and Museum of Regional History, all located in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. For more information about this or upcoming events, please visit us on Facebook, call us at 903-793-4831 or refer to our calendar at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org.

