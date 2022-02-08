A&M-Texarkana Online MBA Ranked 4th Most Affordable in U.S.

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s online MBA program was ranked the 4th most affordable online MBA in the United States according to College Consensus. The rankings for each program were reached by combining the program’s educational excellence as measured in outlets such as U.S. News, Forbes, and Bloomberg Businessweek with tuition rates for each online MBA.

“We are thrilled to be ranked so highly in the College Consensus 2022 rankings for the most affordable online MBA programs,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “This speaks not only to the affordability of our tuition, but also to the academic excellence provided by our highly-regarded faculty,” Cutrer added. “We believe that all of our programs, whether traditional or online, provide an excellent opportunity to earn a world-class degree at an affordable price.”

Students interested in the online MBA at A&M-Texarkana should contact Jim Bynum, Graduate Program Specialist, at (903)223-3191 or james.bynum@tamut.edu. For information about other A&M-Texarkana academic programs or to schedule a campus tour visit www.tamut.edu.

