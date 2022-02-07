Texarkana man arrested for possession of child pornography after cops search home

Advertisement

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man was arrested Jan. 27 following a search of his home by FBI, Arkansas State Police, Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department.

Geoffrey May, 46, has been charged with 100 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexualy explicit conduct involving a child. According to an affidavit of arrest, May’s house in the 1500 block of Garland Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, was searched by law enforcement Jan. 27 in an investigation involving the Freenet network.

During the search, investigators found the Freenet application on a custom built computer in the living area of the home. Several compressed folders containing child pornography were allegedly found in the recycle bin.

“After looking at the compressed containers, I observed more than one hundred files involving prepubescent and early pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the affidavit states.

The residence is less that 500 feet from a Texarkana, Arkansas, elementary school.

The computer was seized and is expected to undergo a full forensic examination.

May was arrested Feb. 2 and released the same day on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Miller County Circuit Court in March.

