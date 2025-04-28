A&M-Texarkana Prepares to Launch Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that it will be launching a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering degree in the fall 2025 semester, pending final approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). When approved, the civil engineering program will be the university’s fourth engineering degree, joining the existing electrical, mechanical, and computer engineering undergraduate programs in the James C. Morriss Division of Engineering.

The Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering curriculum is carefully designed to equip students with a strong foundation in engineering principles, analytical skills, and practical experience necessary for success in the civil engineering profession. Spanning four years and totaling 125 semester credit hours, the program integrates foundational courses in mathematics, physics, and chemistry with a comprehensive progression through core engineering topics, including structural analysis, geotechnical engineering, water resources, and transportation systems. Emphasis is placed on hands-on learning, including labs, surveying, and a two-part capstone design sequence. In the final year, students can tailor their education through prescribed electives in specialized areas like foundation engineering, hydrology, bridge design, and internships.

“We are proud to add the B.S. in Civil Engineering to our expanding catalog of academic programs,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “The program is another example of A&M-Texarkana’s commitment to local industry leaders to align our programs with their workforce needs, while assuring the career-readiness of our graduates.”

Once approved by SACSCOC, the civil engineering program will be available to new, transfer, and returning A&M-Texarkana students. For more information about the civil engineering program please visit www.tamut.edu/academic-programs. To apply for admission to the university please visit www.tamut.edu.



