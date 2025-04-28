Texas High School Student Council Earns National Recognition for Excellence

Sponsor

Texarkana ISD is proud to announce that the Texas High School Student Council has been recognized as a 2025 National Gold Council of Excellence (NCOE) by the National Association of Student Councils (NASC)—marking the 17th year the program has received this prestigious distinction.

The National Gold Council of Excellence Award highlights councils that consistently demonstrate the highest levels of leadership, service, innovation, and community engagement. This year’s recognition reinforces Texas High School’s long-standing tradition of empowering students through service, voice, and leadership.

Well-known throughout the Texarkana community, Ms. Waldrep’s student leaders have left a lasting impact through countless service initiatives and leadership programs. Their work embodies what it means to be active citizens, making a difference both on campus and beyond.

“This recognition is a reflection of the heart, dedication, and service-minded leadership of our students,” said Susan Waldrep, Student Council Advisor and Leadership Teacher. “It’s an honor to see their work celebrated at the national level.”

The Student Council’s official NCOE certificate and 2025 Gold Seal will be proudly displayed at Texas High School and shared across district platforms. Texarkana ISD encourages families, staff, and community members to join in celebrating this remarkable achievement.

