A&M-Texarkana Preparing for Spring Commencement Ceremony with Commencement Address from Congressman Nathaniel Moran

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is finalizing preparations for the spring commencement exercises scheduled for Saturday, May 10, 2025. The commencement exercises will be held in two ceremonies and will take place in the gymnasium of the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center on the A&M-Texarkana Campus. The university has more than 260 students on track to graduate at the end of the spring semester.

The event will feature greetings from A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander as well as remarks from The Texas A&M University System by Amanda Dotson, Chief Auditor of the Texas A&M University System and by Dr. Jim Worthen, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. This year’s ceremonies will also include a commencement address by Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who represents the First Congressional District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives. “I’m honored to deliver this year’s commencement address for the Texas A&M University–Texarkana Class of 2025,” said Congressman Moran. “This university is home to some of the brightest students in the country, and I’m thrilled to play a small part in celebrating these extraordinary graduates and all they’ve achieved during their time at TAMUT. I look forward to sending them off to answer their individual calling and to leave a legacy marked by humility, nobility, and integrity.”

“For all our talented graduates, Commencement marks the achievement of their academic goals through perseverance, sacrifice, hard work, and determination, said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Congressman Moran—who has graciously agreed to serve as our speaker, their family, friends, and I are honored to celebrate them as they embark upon the next exciting phase of their careers and lives.”

The first ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and will be for all undergraduate majors from the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education, the College of Nursing, Health, and Human Services, and the School of Professional Education and Community Engagement.

The 11:30 a.m. ceremony will be for the undergraduate majors from the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology as well as all graduate degree recipients from all A&M-Texarkana colleges. Tickets are required to attend the ceremony, with overflow seating available in Eagle Hall and a live stream available to watch at www.tamut.edu/live.

