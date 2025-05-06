Texarkana ISD Rolls Out Mobile STEM Lab, Bringing Hands-On Innovation to Young Learners

Sponsor

Imagine stepping into a vibrant, high-tech classroom on wheels where young minds tinker with circuits, program robots to navigate obstacle courses, and engineer towering structures with their own hands. This is the Texarkana ISD Mobile STEM Lab, a state-of-the-art learning experience now rolling into elementary campuses across the district, igniting curiosity and building the problem-solvers of tomorrow.

To celebrate the official launch of this exciting initiative, Texarkana ISD in partnership with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Waggoner Creek Elementary located at 6335 Gibson Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503.

The TISD Mobile STEM Lab is a traveling innovation hub designed to engage students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math through immersive, hands-on experiences. Inside the lab, students explore coding, robotics, engineering design, and scientific investigations. All activities are aligned with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards. The lab enhances classroom instruction while building critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration skills essential for future success.

“Our goal is to take STEM education beyond the textbook and into real-world, interactive learning environments,” said Mindy Gennings, Director of College and Career Readiness. “By making STEM mobile, we are ensuring students across the district have access to cutting-edge experiences that inspire innovation.”

What to Expect at the Ribbon Cutting: Guests will enjoy a grab-and-go breakfast, Local Habit Coffee, and TISD Tiger fan gear. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Mobile STEM Lab, observe students participating in hands-on STEM activities, and speak with the educators leading this impactful initiative.

Join in celebrating this bold step toward the future of education in Texarkana. With the Mobile STEM Lab, Texarkana ISD is opening doors to innovation one stop at a time.

