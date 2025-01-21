A&M-Texarkana Professor Dr. Michael Perri Named Regents Professor by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana Professor of History Dr. Michael Perri was recently named a 2023-2024 Regents Professor by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. The Regents Professor Awards program was established in 1996, and the Regents Fellow Service Awards program was created in 1997 to honor employees who have made extraordinary contributions to their university or agency, as well as to the people of Texas.

“Each of these distinguished individuals has made significant contributions to their fields and to the state of Texas,” said Bill Mahomes, Chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “Their achievements embody the A&M System’s mission of service and innovation, and I hope their dedication will motivate others.” To date, 323 Texas A&M System faculty members have been recognized with the Regents Professor Award.

Professor Perri began teaching at A&M-Texarkana in 2004 as an Assistant Professor of History and was promoted to Associate Professor in 2008 and Full Professor in 2018. Prior to joining the A&M-Texarkana faculty he was a Visiting Professor of History at the University of Minnesota at Morris from 2002–2004 while writing his dissertation. He was an instructor at Dillard University in New Orleans from 2001–2002 and before that he taught History as an adjunct faculty member in Georgia at both Emory University, 1996–2000, and Reinhardt College, 1996–1998.

“Dr. Perri exemplifies the type of professor we want at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “He is extremely well-credentialed, passionate about his subject matter, and builds relationships with his students that not only help them achieve their academic goals but also supports them long after they’ve graduated. The honor of being named a Regents Professor is very well deserved.”

Dr. Perri and his wife, Maria, have two daughters, Francis (20) and Mia, who is a sophomore at Texas High School in Texarkana. The family enjoys traveling to California and to Mexico to see family and playing/watching soccer. Though not currently coaching, Dr. Perri has coached youth soccer teams for 16 years and daughter Mia is a member of the Texas High School soccer team.



