A&M-Texarkana Professor to Participate in Inaugural ATE “Inquiry Initiative”

Dr. Kelly Cordray, Assistant Professor of Education at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in the inaugural “Inquiry Initiative” sponsored by the Association of Teacher Educators (ATE). The Initiative is a “first of its kind” collaborative exploration of teacher education practices and research, focused on “opportunity gaps” in education. Opportunity gaps are defined as the unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and options individuals or groups encounter in schools, colleges and universities, and employment and professional contexts. Rachelle Rogers, President of ATE, described the rationale behind the development of this important new structure, “ATE is committed to exploring ways teacher education scholars and practitioners can impact the pressing teaching and learning challenges of our time. The Inquiry Initiative is a unique, sustainable, and collaborative structure that we believe can have that impact.”

Dr. Cordray was one of just 80 university- and school-based teacher educators and education scholars from around the United States chosen to participate in the Initiative. The Initiative aims to cultivate and support collaborative research inquiries across geographic and institutional contexts over a three-year span. Imagined as an alternative to the traditional “drive-thru” mode of professional engagement available via most academic conferences, the Initiative will include sustained and sustainable professional partnerships that result in pedagogical innovations, research reports and presentations, and education policies.

The Association of Teacher Educators is the nation’s oldest professional organization dedicated to the preparation of teachers. It aims to promote advocacy, equity, leadership, and professionalism for teacher educators in all settings and supports quality education for all learners at all levels. An individual membership organization, ATE enhances quality teacher education through both exemplary clinical practice and research.

“We’re excited that Dr. Cordray has been chosen to take part in this important initiative,” said A&M Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “Our education program has a long history of providing highly- trained, well- prepared educators for this region and beyond. The knowledge and experience she will gain over the course of a three- year program will help to strengthen the way we prepare future generations of teachers.”

