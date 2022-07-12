For the Sake of One will be selling used books to help struggling families in the Texarkana Area

Advertisement

For the Sake of One (FSO) will be holding their First Annual Used Book Sale on July 16 from 8-11 am. Books will range in price from $1-$10 and 100% of the proceeds will stay local to support struggling families and provide healthier outcomes for children. Books range in genre, but some included are:

children’s chapter books, children’s picture books, board books, inspirational books, nonfiction, adult romance novels, arts and hobbies, self-help, Christian living, and new releases. There will be something for everyone!

FSO will have tables set up on their front lawn on the corner of Hickory and 5 th street in which people can browse. They will be able to accept payment via cash, check or credit card. FSO wants to thank the many members of the Texarkana community who have donated their used books to this sale.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God's love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and biological families and provide TBRI training.

Advertisement

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care

community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (forthesakeofonetexarkana@gmail.com). You

can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

