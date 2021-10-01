A&M-Texarkana Receives Donation for Electrical Engineering Program

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s electrical engineering program has received a grant donation of power equipment from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL). The donation includes two SEL-411L Advanced Line Differential Protection, Automation and Control Systems and one SEL-351 Protection System valued at $25,890. The donations are an important part of the university’s microprocessor-based relay power laboratory.

“The donation will allow us to continue to develop our power lab, will significantly improve students’ electrical engineering learning, and improve our electrical engineering curriculum,” said Dr. Faycal Znidi, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering. The donation also helps the university establish partnerships with local utilities and relay protection manufacturers. It provides technical solutions that can be applied directly to utility operations and to preparing future utility professionals.

“We are very thankful to have the support of industry partners like Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories,” said Melinda Arnold, A&M-Texarkana Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Their generous gift will play a significant role in the education of our electrical engineering students by giving them access to technology that will make them even better prepared for the future. We are committed to providing highly-qualified graduates in every academic program that we offer. Gifts like the one provided by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories help us to do just that.”

To learn more about the electrical engineering program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana visit www.tamut.edu.


