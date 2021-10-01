Nine Pleasant Grove High School Jazz Student Selected for ATSSB All Region Band

Advertisement

Pleasant Grove High School Jazz Band had 13 students compete in the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All Region Jazz Band tryouts on September 18. Nine students were selected for All Region Band, and four students will advance to the Area competition. The following students will participate in the Region Clinic and Concert at the Pleasant Grove High School Performing Arts Center: Miguel Rodriguez (1st chair trumpet – advances to Area), Kacye Tuberville (1st chair tenor sax – advances to Area), Brett Ledford (2nd chair bass trombone – advances to Area), Ethan Hadaway (3rd chair tenor trombone – advances to Area), Luke Williams (4th chair trumpet), Kayla Power (alternate alto sax), Maylee Waddill (alternate bass guitar), Zach Dooley (alternate drum set), Paige Garner (alternate piano). The Pleasant Grove High School Jazz Band is under the direction of Ed Grissom.

