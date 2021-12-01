A&M-Texarkana Schedules Eagle Wonderland for December 4th

Advertisement



Texas A&M University-Texarkana is bringing back its annual holiday celebration “Eagle Wonderland” on December 4th, 2021. The event will take place inside the University Center building on the A&M-Texarkana campus between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

This year’s Eagle Wonderland will feature letters to Santa, holiday-themed arts and crafts, and free pictures with Santa.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our Eagle Wonderland event again this year,” said A&M-Texarkana Director of Student Life Celeste McNiel. “I think our students enjoy it as much as the children who come to the event. For many of our international students, this is the first experience they have with our American holiday customs,” McNiel explained.

Advertisement

For additional information about TAMUT’s Eagle Wonderland contact Celeste McNiel at cmcniel@tamut.edu.

