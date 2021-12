Advertisement

Rev. Leon Talton, Sr. 70 of Texarkana, AR. was born October 24, 1951 in Douglassville, TX.

He passed on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Visitation is Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Service is Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Baptist Church with Pastor T. J. Roberson, Eulogist.

Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 N. Kings Highway Texarkana, TX. Under Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.