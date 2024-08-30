A&M-Texarkana Soars to New Enrollment Records in Fall 2024

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that the university has set new enrollment records in numerous categories for the Fall 2024 semester, which began on August 26, 2024. At a time when many colleges and universities are predicting flat or declining enrollment numbers compared to Fall 2023, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is experiencing record growth.

The fall 2024 enrollment at Texas A&M University-Texarkana is the highest in the 52-year history of the institution. While full census data will not be available until mid-September, the university is predicting a 15% increase in enrollment, which also gives the university its 3rd consecutive term of record enrollment, making A&M-Texarkana the fastest-growing university in the Texas A&M University System and among the fastest growing in the state and region.

Additional enrollment records set by A&M-Texarkana for the Fall 2024 semester include:

• Largest freshman class ever

• 52% increase in new freshmen compared to Fall 2023 semester

• 34% increase in new students across all academic levels

• 17% increase in new students from Miller County, Arkansas

• 21% increase in new students from Bowie County, Texas

• 17% increase in new students from within 100 miles of Texarkana

• 73% increase of students graduating in the top 10% of their class

• Highest number of valedictorian and salutatorians to enroll

• Record GPA for an incoming freshman class (3.5)

• 23% more students living on campus

• 65% more new graduate students

• 20% more military-affiliated students

Not only are there more students in virtually every category, but those students have also registered for more classes than ever before. This year’s registrations show an 18.5% increase in the number of semester credit hours for the fall semester, which is particularly important for retention and graduation rates.

“We are proud to announce record enrollment for our third straight term, and have shattered previous enrollment records in multiple categories,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, A&M-Texarkana President. “A number of factors contributed to the enrollment growth this fall, but changing the structure and availability of our scholarships, forming community partnerships, and really prioritizing the recruitment of talented local students seem to have really made a difference. We are able to recruit these students because of the strength of our academic programs in fields that are in high demand. We fully expect these growth trends to continue as we expand our academic programming extensively in the next several years to include additional offerings in healthcare, finance, engineering, manufacturing, and business. This is truly an amazing time to be a part of this university,” Alexander added.

“Everywhere you turn there is growth. In addition to our academic growth, we are greatly expanding the athletic program. We have a $45 million academic building under construction, an innovative new student housing community under construction, and will soon break ground on the RRCU Athletic Complex. Even with all of that, we’re just getting started.”

“I am excited, but not surprised, by the unprecedented enrollment growth at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said Dr. Melinda Arnold, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. “We continue to attract high caliber students from near and far to major in high-demand programs taught by world-class faculty that result in well-paying jobs upon graduation.”

“We’re thrilled by the 52% increase in first-time college students enrolling at Texas A&M University-Texarkana for Fall 2024,” said Dr. Venus Lillis, Associate Vice President of Enrollment and Student Engagement. “This growth reflects our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education and brings a new generation of leaders who will make our campus even more vibrant.”

For additional information about Texas A&M University-Texarkana visit www.tamut.edu. With a number of 16-week and 8-week terms throughout the year incoming students do not have to wait for the traditional fall, spring, and summer enrollment periods to begin classes. For more information on enrolling at Texas A&M University-Texarkana email admissions@TAMUT.edu.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

