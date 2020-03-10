A&M Texarkana Student Tests Negative for COVID-19

Advertisement

A Texas A&M Texarkana student has tested negative for the COVID-19 (Corona) virus, according to an e-mail sent to students.

It was announced yesterday that an A&M Texarkana student who may have been exposed to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) was being voluntarily evaluated & isolated.

Students are advised to not attend classes or campus activities if they are ill. They should seek medical attention if they have symptoms such as a fever or sore throat.

For the latest on COVID-19 visit<a href=”http://cdc.gov” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”> http://cdc.gov</a>