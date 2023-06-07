A&M-Texarkana to Host Bowie County Master Gardener Event on June 12th

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will host the program “Sustainable Container Gardening” on Monday, June 12, 2023. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in University Center Room 326. This class is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

The program is being conducted by Aaron Harding, a Cass County Master Gardener, and will focus on how to make container gardening more practical and easier to maintain. He will also discuss how to resolve several common garden issues with products and materials typically found around your house.

For more information about the upcoming event call the Bowie County Extension Office at (903) 628-6702 or Emily Newsome at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at (903) 223-3039.

