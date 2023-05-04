A&M-Texarkana to Host Bowie County Master Gardener Event on May 8th

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will host the program “Native Plants for Pollinators” on Monday, May 8, 2023. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in University Center Room 326. This class is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

The program will be presented by Texas Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Phyllis Ballard. Pollinators such as honeybees, bumble bees, and monarch butterflies have gained attention in recent years due to concerns about declining populations. Pollinators are vital to the production of many food crops and provide a service essential to the survival of many native plants. Learn what steps can be taken to support these and other pollinators through plant selection and simple gardening practices. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

For more information about the upcoming event call the Bowie County Extension Office at (903) 628-6702 or Emily Newsome at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at (903) 223-3039.

