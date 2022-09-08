A&M-Texarkana to Host Collegiate Cross Country Meet Friday, September 9th

Advertisement

Texas A&M University Texarkana’s new cross-country program is scheduled to hold its first collegiate meet on the university’s campus near Bringle Lake on Friday, September 9th. The event will see collegiate runners from 8 different women’s teams and 7 men’s teams competing in the event. The women’s race is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and the men will race at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The 5-kilometer (3.2 mile) course will take runners around and through the A&M-Texarkana campus, challenging runners with portions of the course covering hilly terrain and winding through trails on the university’s wooded property. “We are so excited to begin this new era of Eagle athletics,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “Our campus offers a wonderful setting for this type of competition, and we look forward to two great races on Friday.”

The public is invited to attend and cheer on their favorite runners. Admission to the race is free and there are several great vantage points along the route where you can watch the athletes navigate the course.

Racing in the women’s event will be participants from Centenary College, Cisco College, Henderson State University, Jacksonville College, Jarvis Christian College, North Central Texas College, Philander Smith College, and Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Participating in the men’s race will be teams from Centenary College, Jacksonville College, Jarvis Christian College, North Central Texas College, Philander Smith College, Texas A&M University-Commerce, and Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

