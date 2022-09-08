Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament September 11th&12th, 2022

Advertisement

September 8, 2022-The 33rd Annual Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, September 11th & Monday, September 12th at Texarkana Country Club.

This year’s tournament will feature guest speaker, Dan Boever, brought to us by Mil-Way Federal Credit Union. Dan Boever, a former All-American and professional baseball player, Boever, has performed 1800+ times all around the world over the past two decades. He has also received the distinct honor of being invited on two Goodwill trips to entertain troops in Iraq and Afghanistan with David Feherty’s Troops First Foundation. In 2021 Dan was elected into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The tournament is sponsored by more than sixty-five local businesses and partners, led by Platinum Sponsor, Eagle Dental Center and Gold Sponsor, Wholesale Electric. The hole-in-one contest is sponsored by Alexander’s Jewelers, and the putting contest is sponsored by Guaranty Bank & Trust.

To date, the Opportunities, Inc. Golf Tournament has raised more than $2.5 million for children and adults with disabilities.

