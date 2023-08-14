A&M-Texarkana to Offer Society for Human Resource Management Certification Prep Course

Sponsor

The Extended Education and Community Development (EECD) department at Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be hosting a Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification prep course September 5, 2023, through December 7, 2023.

This 12-week course is designed to successfully prepare the student for the SHRM-CP and/or the SHRM-SCP exams during the testing window of December 1, 2023, through February 15, 2024. The student is expected to attend an online instructor-led classroom using the SHRM Learning System and dedicate personal time outside of the classroom to study the materials. The cost of the class is $1400.

The Office of Extended Education and Community Development (EECD) at A&M-Texarkana offers advanced, cutting-edge courses and professional certificates desired by employers throughout the United States and beyond. The mission of EECD at Texas A&M University-Texarkana is to deliver the professional preparation required for workplace advancement and success.

For more information about the Extended Education and Community Development department please contact EECD Director Shelley Caraway at (903) 334-6683 or by email at scaraway@tamut.edu.

