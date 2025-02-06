A&M-Texarkana Uses Substantial Online Offerings and Partnerships to Attract Students from Across the United States

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently announced an educational partnership with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District in Wisconsin. The partnership, designed to make it easier and more affordable for employees of the district to enroll at the university, is like dozens of similar partnerships formed with local and regional school districts, businesses, local governments, non-profits, and other organizations.

Where this partnership differs, however, is the district’s proximity to the university. While there are existing partnerships with organizations outside of the region, this is the first time a partnership has been extended to an entity so far removed from the region, which will require classes to be taken via an online modality.

The university currently has 17 academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels that are authorized for online delivery. Those programs include the MED Instructional Development, MED Education Leadership, Doctor of Education in Education Leadership, MS Instructional Design and Technology, MED Special Education, MED Teaching, MS Interdisciplinary Studies, BS Leadership, BS Kinesiology, MSW Social Work, BS Political Science, BS Sociology, MSN Nursing Administration, MSN Family Nurse Practitioner, CERT Family Nurse Practitioner, MSN Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, CERT Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, and the MS Accounting.

“We are excited to form this new partnership with the employees of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “A&M-Texarkana offers an exceptional value for reputable and high-quality academic programs. Our students, no matter where they are or how they attend classes, can earn valuable degrees in highly sought after fields of study,” Alexander added. According to the memorandum of understanding signed by the two institutions, faculty, staff, and employees of the district will receive a tuition discount as well as their first class free.

“The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District strives to ensure a highly qualified educator in every classroom,” said district superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue. “We also work to be an employer that values education and career development for its employees. Adding a partnership with Texas A&M-Texarkana to our portfolio of post-secondary partners will help us offer more affordable, high quality education options for our staff. These programs will lead to undergraduate and graduate degrees and certifications in high-demand areas, assisting us in meeting the needs of students. Our students will benefit from the increased knowledge and skills our educators will gain through the programs offered at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.”

The Middleton-Cross Plains School District is adjacent to the Capital City of Madison and has 1,163 employees serving over 7,000 students. The superintendent, Dr. Dana Monogue, is the sister of Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander.

For additional information about partnerships with Texas A&M University-Texarkana, please visit www.tamut.edu/partners.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

