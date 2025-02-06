Texarkana ISD Celebrates 15 Outstanding Athletes on Winter Signing Day

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) proudly celebrated the notable achievements of 15 exceptional student-athletes during the district’s Winter Signing Day ceremony held Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The event, filled with pride and excitement, marked a pivotal milestone as these athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic journeys at prestigious colleges and universities nationwide.

Surrounded by supportive family members, friends, coaches, and teammates, the student-athletes, representing a variety of sports, including swimming, baseball, soccer, and football, officially signed their letter of intent. This moment marked the beginning of their next chapter and highlighted their intense dedication and relentless work ethic in the classroom and the field.

Signing Athletes Include:

● Evan Brown (Swim) – Ottawa University Arizona

● Max Likins (Swim) – University of Incarnate Word

● Zachary Love (Swim) – UT Permian Basin

● Deon Carson (Baseball) – Central Baptist College

● Jacob High (Baseball) – Texas A&M-Texarkana

● Worth McMillen (Baseball) – Texas A&M-Texarkana

● Jacob Yowell (Baseball) – Seminole State College

● Austin Treadway (Baseball) – Texas A&M-Texarkana

● Chandler Williamson (Baseball) – South Arkansas College

● Madelynne Adams (Soccer) – Harding University

● Joshua Blackwell (Football) – Southern Arkansas University

● Franklin Delk (Football) – University of Central Arkansas

● Knox Pilgreen (Football) – Henderson State University

● David J Potter (Football) – Texas Christian University

● Darnell Williams (Football) – University of Texas at El Paso

Coach Gerry Stanford, TISD Athletic Director, expressed a sense of outstanding achievement in the student-athletes, noting, “We are proud to have these outstanding athletes signing to continue their careers at the next level. This group represents the dedication, talent, and character that define our program. Their hard work, leadership, and commitment to excellence–on and off the field–set the standard for future generations of Texas High athletes.”

The celebration was filled with heartfelt speeches, emotional moments with family members, and the symbolic signing that marks years of perseverance, sacrifice, and athletic success. This celebration showcases TISD’s commitment to fostering student-athletes who excel in sports, character, and academics.

Congratulations to all our athletes. Your Texarkana ISD family is extremely proud of you and can’t wait to see all you accomplish in the future!

