Amazon Hub Lockers Make Way to Texarkana

Ahead of the opening of the newest Amazon Fulfillment Center in Shreveport, Texarkana has just received the first of many Amazon Hub Lockers for safe shipping and storage. The purpose of Amazon Hub Lockers is to allow customers the opportunity to ship their packages to a secure location to ensure safe delivery.

For individuals who have been struck by porch pirates in and around the Texarkana area, or for those who don’t want their spouses to know how much they spent on Amazon, the Amazon Hub is a great shipping option. The lockers work simply by allowing customers to choose the shipping address to the hubs location. To retrieve the packages, customers receive a unique code that allows them to pick up their package at the hubs location at their convenience.

The new locker is located at the Paradise Quick Stop at 4103 W 7th St, Texarkana, TX 75503, and customers who are interested in using the hub can simply change the shipping address on Amazon to to add the Amazon Locker in Texarkana as their preferred shipping location. There are some restrictions for shipping to the Hub such as the size of the package, however there is no additional cost of shipping to use the Hub.

