Animal Care & Adoption Center Closed Until Further Notice

The Animal Care & Adoption Center will be closed until further notice, according to Kayla Tucker Director of Animal Services.

“Our IT dept said it could be as long as a week as we await parts needed to restore out internet service. Unfortunately all of our programs require internet, so we will not be able to process adoptions, owner surrenders, intakes, or reclaims,” Kayla Tucker.

“Staff will still be here to care for animals but public aspect of the shelter is closed. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please keep watch for the announcement of us reopening.”