Annual call for board and commission members

The City of Texarkana, Texas would like to remind residents of the online application process to its board and commissions. Last year the city had several positions filled through this new process and is encouraging more community involvement in 2023.

A current list of each board and commission, along with current appointments and openings can be found at www.ci.texarkana.tx.us/370/Boards-and-Commissions. This link provides descriptions of each board, commission, and committee along with term dates, duties, residency requirements and meeting schedules.

Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman encourages residents to consider applying.

“From the Airport Board to the University Planned Development District, the recommendations provided by many of our resident board and commissions are a very important part of the local government process,” Mayor Bruggeman said. “Anyone interested is invited to apply for a position on a board or commission serving the City of Texarkana, Texas.”

Some boards, commissions, and committees have residency requirements or require special skills and knowledge, while others do not. Board, commission, and committee members are required to attend regularly scheduled meetings.

If the board or commission you are interested in has been filled, the City still encourages its residents to apply. Applicants to boards and commissions that are currently full will be held for City Council consideration for the next available vacancy.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Evans, Texarkana, Texas City Secretary at (903) 798-3930 or email j.evans@txkusa.org.

