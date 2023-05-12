Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to Benefit Local Communities

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas – The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is organizing its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13th. All the food collected will stay local and benefit families in need in our community.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest single-day food drive in the nation. Last year, letter carriers collected over 80 million pounds of food nationwide. This year, the NALC is encouraging everyone to participate and help make a difference right here in Texarkana.

Residents are encouraged to leave non-perishable food items in a bag by their mailbox on Saturday, May 13th. Letter carriers will collect the donations and all items will be distributed to Harvest Regional Food Bank. “All the food collected will stay in our community and help families in need, and SignatureCare is proud to play a small part” said Amanda Bowers, marketing rep for the emergency center.

Advertisement

“We are proud to support the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and help our local community,” said Sanjara Johnson, NALC President, Local 569. “This is a great opportunity for everyone to come together and make a difference in the lives of those who are struggling to put food on the table.”

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a great way to help those in need and make a positive impact in our community.

