Applebee’s Restaurant in Texarkana, Texas Breaks Ground on Brand’s First Drive-Thru Pickup Window in U.S.

Advertisement

Apple Arkansas, Inc. the local Applebee’s franchisee in Texarkana, Texas has started construction on the first Applebee’s drive-thru pickup window in the United States. The window will be located on the east side of the existing Applebee’s restaurant at 5110 Summerhill Road and create new conveniences for Applebee’s To Go guests beginning in early 2021.

Texarkana guests will be able to simply place an order for that location via Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google), select the Pickup option at checkout and then will be given an estimated pick-up time. Once they arrive at the restaurant during their pick-up time, they’ll be able to drive their vehicle up to the window for convenient and quick pick-up of their meal. Guests will also be able to order by phone and pay at the pickup window.

“We are excited to introduce and test the first Applebee’s drive-thru pickup window, which prioritizes convenience and ease of service for our guests.” said Alan Smith, president of Apple Arkansas, Inc. “Meeting the needs of our guests and finding new ways for them to enjoy the meals they love in a convenient and safe way is important to us. We’re excited to introduce this convenience window to our Texarkana guests.”

Advertisement

Applebee’s has taken thoughtful steps to enhance its restaurant experience nationwide with a safety-first mindset, including seamless digital ordering, tamper-evident delivery packaging and contactless in-restaurant menu options.

The Texarkana Applebee’s Grill & Bar was established in June of 1993 and is locally-owned by Apple Arkansas, Inc. The restaurant can be reached at (903) 792-9476.

