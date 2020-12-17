Advertisement

Gerald Dawson Cox, age 81 of DeKalb, Texas passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 in a local Nursing facility. Mr. Cox was born March 26, 1939 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was retired as a sheet metal mechanic at Red River Army Depot, United States Army Veteran, member of Westside Missionary Baptist Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by his parents, son Kelly Ray Cox, stepson Rocky Lee Simons and a sister Cathy Griffin.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Cox of Dekalb, Texas, two sons, Daniel Lee and wife Paula Sue Simmons of Malta, Texas, Dawson Cox of Arkansas, one daughter, Terrie and husband Mike Callaway of Roswell, New Mexico, a sister, Brenda Dale Blackmon of Jacksonville, Florida, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in New Boston Cemetery, New Boston with Bro. Shannon Doyen officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. before services at the funeral home.

