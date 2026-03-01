Applications Open for UA Hope-Texarkana’s 11-Month LPN Program

SPONSOR

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is accepting applications for its Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program through May 1.

Students can apply online at uaht.edu beginning March 1. All applications and required documents must be submitted by May 1, 2026, at 4:30 p.m.

The LPN program is a full-time, 11-month selective admission program that leads to a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing. The program prepares students for licensure through the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX-PN) and meets requirements for accreditation by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing.

Accepted applicants will begin classes on May 29, 2026.

Prospective students are encouraged to contact an advisor to learn about admission criteria. For more information, contact the UA Hope-Texarkana Health Professions Department at 870-722-8289.