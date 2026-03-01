SPONSOR

November 13, 1950 – February 27, 2026

James Tillman Crabtree, age 75, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 27, 2026. Mr. Crabtree was born November 13, 1950, in Fouke, Arkansas. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired contractor. After retirement he found great joy in fishing, hunting, camping and just spending time outdoors. He was a collector and a gardener. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Mr. Crabtree was known to be a patriotic man. He was also very proud of the family he built, and his family was the most important part of his life. He is preceded in death by one son, Noel Crabtree; one daughter, Jessie Burris; his parents, Isaac and Arrie -Crabtree; two brothers, Gene Crabtree and Emmett Crabtree and one sister, Dorothy Hargus. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Nolene Crabtree; one son, James Tillman Crabtree Jr. and special friend, Karlie Nations; one daughter and son in-law, Shelley Crabtree-Faulknor and husband, Michael; four granddaughters, Sercy Rowton and husband, Dawson; Gwendolyn Burrow and husband, Mason; Emma Estes and husband, Cade; Izabella Faulknor and special friend, Noah Pittman; two great-grandchildren, Randall James Rowton and Sailor Wren Estes; one sister, Ellen Cates; sister in-law, Nelene Harris and husband, Mike; brother in-law, Bobby Beasley and wife, Helen; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Sylverino Baptist Church with Darrell Jones and Ronnie Mays officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. The Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Dallas Texas Or For The Sake Of One in Texarkana Arkansas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

SPONSOR

View full obituary and leave condolences