The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation provides over 125 privately funded scholarships to UAHT students in all areas of study. The deadline to apply for spring semester Foundation scholarships is Sunday, February 5, 2023. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/FoundationScholarshipApp.

For more information, call 870-722-8174 or email leigh.quillin@uaht.edu.