Morriss Elementary Earns Ranking as 2022 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School

Advertisement

The Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School was recently chosen as a 2022 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School by Franklin Covey. Morriss Elementary qualified for the Exemplary Academic Proficiency by ranking above the 85th percentile in testing and meeting the rigorous requirements necessary to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification.

“It is an incredible honor for Morriss Elementary to be named a Leader In Me Lighthouse Honor Roll School. This recognition, received by less than 15 schools state-wide in 2022, is to be celebrated by staff, students, and families of our school. The educators of Morriss go above and beyond to provide innovative learning opportunities for our students. Students, or as we refer to them, Morriss Leaders, are creative thinkers, leaders and excel at high levels. Morriss families are key to our success because of their support and commitment to authentic learning. I am grateful to work alongside Morriss staff, Leaders, and families,” said Morriss Principal Lauren Pilgreen.

The Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll is awarded annually to the Lighthouse schools that show excellent academic performance. Schools earn this recognition for Exemplary Academic Proficiency and/or Exemplary Academic Growth within a school year. To be recognized, schools must both 1) meet the rigorous requirements necessary to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification and 2) show exemplary academic growth or proficiency as measured by state accountability standards.

Advertisement

Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll is determined by position within statewide rankings of state testing data. Percentiles are based on data provided by the Department of Education of each state and compiled by Schooldigger.com, an independent non-profit focused on empowering families with reliable data about the performance of their children’s school.

The Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll offers a compelling target that schools can work on every year to earn as a model to other Leader in Me Schools in using a culture of leadership to drive academic results.

