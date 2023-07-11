Are You Looking for a New Job? More Than 30 Area Employers Want to Meet You! Come to the Community Career Fair- July 13 at Texarkana College

Sponsor



Texarkana College is hosting a Community Career Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 2 PM to 6 PM on the TC campus in the Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room. The event is free, open to the public, and will be an excellent opportunity for job seekers to connect with potential employers and explore new career paths.

With over 30 employers from various industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and more, attendees will have the chance to meet with recruiters and learn about different job opportunities. The event will also feature workshops on resume writing, interview skills, and networking, which will help job seekers develop the skills they need to succeed in their job search. Participants are also able to receive a free professional headshot while at the career fair.

For more information and to register as an attendee, please visit www.texarkanacollege.edu/event/community-career-fair/

