A&M-Texarkana Receives Funding for Additional Degree and Outreach Programs

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has received funding for Phase 3 of its Better East Texas Initiative (BET3) from the 88th Texas Legislature. The Legislature allocated $4.9 million to bring much needed academic offerings and outreach programs to the region. BET 3 responds to local and regional needs identified by regional business and healthcare leaders and will continue to address specific health, education, and economic deficits of the East Texas region. The proposed degree programs are in high demand not only in the Northeast Texas region but across the state and nation.

The additional academic programs being developed through BET 3 are as follows:

• Doctorate of Nursing Practice

• Master of Healthcare Administration

• Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

• Master of Science in Engineering Management

These degrees are not offered in our area for the most part, and often the closest university currently offering these majors is two to four hours away.

The additional legislative funding will also facilitate outreach programs at A&M-Texarkana. These programs are designed to help address specific labor shortages and economic needs in the region while also serving to help close the education gap.

The East Texas Stem Center will draw on specific strengths of the university in the areas of engineering and computer science to work closely with K-12 schools, preparing students to pursue STEM majors to meet the growing regional need in East Texas.

A&M-Texarkana will also collaborate with Texarkana College and Regional Economic Development, Inc. (AR-TX REDI) to create a space to incubate new business and support business startups and entrepreneurial activity in the area.

“Texas A&M University-Texarkana is grateful to the 88th Texas Legislature for its continued support of our Better East Texas initiative and particularly appreciative of the leadership and support of Representative Gary VanDeaver and Senator Bryan Hughes,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “Because of their investment in these new degree and outreach programs, the economic, healthcare, and educational future of East Texas and beyond is brighter.”

