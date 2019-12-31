Arkansas Driver License Skill Testing is Almost One “Click” Easier

Advertisement

Arkansas Driver License skill-testing soon will be one “Click” easier – Online skills test scheduling to be added

Beginning next week anyone with a valid Arkansas driver learner’s permit can begin using an online scheduling tool to arrange the final step toward becoming a motor vehicle licensed driver. The scheduling tool will be accessible beginning Monday, January 6th through the Arkansas State Police Driver Exam web site at ar.gov/aspdrivertest.

Online scheduling will make it easier for permit holders and anyone who must accompany the skills test applicant to set a specific date and time for the skills test and avoid waiting in line or possibly being turned away due to unexpected large numbers of applicants at a testing location and impending closing hours.

“This is another step toward modernizing the process of obtaining an Arkansas driver license,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police.

Almost ten years ago the state police began installing computers at the 115 testing sites around Arkansas for driver license applicants to use in taking their knowledge test. Offering online study guides, online practice tests and voice-prompted study features have been other modern additions for testing operations.

We’re always listening to the citizens when they voice their concerns about the testing process and I hope the scheduling module will prove to be a huge benefit for skills test applicants, particularly the parents and guardians who accompany their first-time drivers to any of the testing sites around the state,” Colonel Bryant commented.

Anyone planning to proceed with the skills test, whether it has been scheduled online or not, is strongly encouraged to review the checklist of items and other information provided at the web site or provided to them when the learner’s permit was issued. The test site locations will continue to offer an open door availability for walk-in knowledge and skills test applicants.

When the scheduling module goes live next week, the online system can only be used to schedule skills tests for Class D licenses (i.e. a license to drive a conventional passenger car or truck). Plans are being considered to expand the scheduling system in the future to include other testing services, such as commercial driver license testing operations and knowledge tests for Class D applicants.

Driver License Testing is administered by the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division which is a part of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.