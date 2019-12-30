The Journey of Mr. Gyro

Advertisement

What is the best thing you have ever eaten on vacation? Ali Jadoon and Roha Ali tried a Greecian Gyro for the first time and it changed their lives.

In 2015, Ali and Roha took a trip to Santorini, Greece, where they tried a Gyro for the first time. “We stayed in Greece for four days and had a Gyro every day from one of the many corner-market Gyro shops in Greece,” Ali said. Giving the duo a chance to compare and contrast the flavors and styles that are the tastiest.

Roha is a culinary enthusiast and upon returning to the states began working in the perfect Gyro in earnest. “When I got back from Greece, I tried to replicate what we had,” Roha said.

Moving from Houston two years ago, they have been working toward owning a food truck and serving their favorite food in Texarkana.

Mr. Gyro is proud to serve Greek and Mediterranean food, Gyros, Wraps, and Rice Platters

Mr. Gyro’s truck is located at 5102 North Stateline Ave. in front of the Baymont Hotel.

New Hours are: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Closed Tuesdays)

Take a look at these offerings: