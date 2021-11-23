Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson Proclaims November 21-27th to be Arkansas Turkey Week

Advertisement

It’s almost Thanksgiving, and your favorite home cooked meals are just two days away. Families are getting ready to travel and gather together in thanks of everything the year has brought them. In the spirit of thanks, Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson, along with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and representatives from the Poultry Federation and industry stakeholders gave thanks to those working in the turkey production industry this year.

This morning Gov. Hutchinson stood on the Arkansas State Capitol steps and proclaimed November 21-27th to be Arkansas Turkey Week. Alongside members of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and those from the Poultry Federation and industry stakeholders, they recognized Thanksgiving and the contributions the turkey producers have brought to the state’s agricultural industry.

TXKToday staff hopes everyone has a safe and full Thanksgiving this year. We are thankful for our readers and their dedication to TXKToday.

