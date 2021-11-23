Man who allegedly had $50K stuffed in pants at Texarkana restaurant pleads not guilty to money laundering

Advertisement

A man who reportedly had nearly $50,000 in cash in a bag bulging in the front of his pants while at Red Lobster in Texarkana, Texas, in August has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and illegal possession of a firearm.

Micholas Bryant, 21, appeared this week for arraignment before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Texarkana attorney Jason Horton entered pleas of not guilty for Bryant on charges of money laundering and possession of a firearm on premises where alcohol is sold. Miller set the case for a trial in July of next year.

Texarkana, Texas, Police Department officers responded to call Aug. 30 about a suspicious person with a large bulge in the front of his pants at Red Lobster, according to a probable cause affidavit. When police approached Bryant and asked him about the bulge inside the restaurant, Bryant allegedly told them it was money and lifted the hem of his hoodie, revealing a pistol in the waistband.

Bryant was taken into custody after officers secured the firearm he was allegedly carrying.

Bryant allegedly had $49,911.21 in cash in a white bag stuffed in his pants and in his pockets.

Officers identified the car Bryant was driving as a 2011 Cadillac parked in the restaurant parking lot. Marijuana was allegedly found in a wooden box in the glove compartment with the name “Mick” on it. THC powder and edibles were allegedly found in the trunk.

Officers allegedly noted that panels in the SUV had been removed at some point and contained marijuana residue. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Bryant’s phone and allegedly found dozens of incriminating photographs of Bryant in possession of “pounds of cocaine, weapons and a large amount of U.S. currency.”

If found guilty of the money laundering or gun charge, Bryant faces 2 to 10 years in prison.

