Arkansas High Collegiate Academy Student Orientation to be Held August 8

The Arkansas High Collegiate Academy Student Orientation will be held on Monday, August 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the University of Arkansas at Texarkana Campus Center Building. The Collegiate Academy Student Orientation is for 10th and 11th grade collegiate academy students. Students will learn about UA Texarkana college processes and expectations, student services, receive their class schedules, and more.

The Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy is a partnership between the Texarkana Arkansas School District and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The goal of the academy is to provide students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to complete a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously.

For more information, contact Mikki Curtis, Dean of Secondary Programs, at mikki.curtis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8133.

