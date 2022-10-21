Arkansas High School Student Council to Host Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate

Advertisement

On Thursday, October 27, the Arkansas High School Student Council will host a Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Arkansas High School Red Wall – located at 1500 Jefferson Ave.

In addition to hosting the debate, the AHS Student Council members will serve as timekeepers and assist with questions. The debate will begin with mayoral candidates Allen Brown (incumbent) and Tederal Jefferson presenting opening remarks for three minutes followed by questions from student council members. The debate will conclude with three-minute closing remarks by each of the candidates.

This event is open to the public.

