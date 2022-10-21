Advertisement

As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting beautification of the Texarkana community.

The new Keep Texarkana Beautiful board held their first meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, and appointed officers including Chairperson Brittney Haynes (sp) and Vice-chairperson Manuel Western. Other KTB members include Judy Morgan, Amy Thomas, and Robbin Bass along with city staff liaisons.

KTB plans to actively engage Texarkana to participate in the general improvement of the community by planning, initiating, and coordinating programs for waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and beautification.

Chairperson Brittney Haynes addressed the importance of being involved in local organizations like KTB.

“Just like it takes a village to raise a child, it’s going to take all of us to keep our city looking it’s best,” Brittney said. “We are so excited to see what the future holds for this organization and can’t wait to educate our youth and get them just as excited about environmental beautification.”

The first order of business for KTB is to gain affiliate status with Keep Texas Beautiful. In addition, the group is planning cleanup events, highlighting recycling efforts, and will provide volunteer opportunities to the public. KTB will also promote existing programs such as the City’s Adopt-a-Spot program through the Public Works Department. This program allows the community to adopt a public area in the City of Texarkana, TX to maintain littler cleanup and landscaping.

For more information on KTB, contact Vashil Fernandez, at (903) 793-3904 or vashil.fernandez@txkusa.org.

For more information about Adopt-a-Spot please visit ci.texarkana.tx.us/481/Adopt-A-Spot-Program

