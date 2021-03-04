ArkLaTex 100 Club to Raise Funds for Local Law Enforcement with 4th Annual Sporting Clay Tournament 

Advertisement

The ArkLaTex 100 Club’s fourth annual Pull for Heroes Sporting Clay Tournament is coming up Saturday, Mar 13, 2021, at Rocky Creek Outdoor in Texarkana, Ark. Registration is open for teams and individuals who wish to participate in the shoot. The 100 Club is also seeking sponsors for the event.

“Part of the money we raised last year was used to purchase safety and tactical equipment. We’re hoping to raise even more this year,” said Club Founder Gail Eichler. “Of course the event is outside, and we will be recommending safety precautions due to COVID, but this will be a really fun event.”

The entry fee is $100 per shooter. Breakfast and lunch will also be available for purchase from Hooks Volunteer Fire Department, with all meal proceeds going to their department. Registration is available on their website, thearklatex100club.org.

The mission of the ArkLaTex 100 Club is to raise funds for the dependents of local first responders who are lost in the line of duty. Remaining funds are available as grants to local fire and police agencies to purchase unbudgeted but necessary life-saving equipment and training. 100% of the proceeds from the sporting clay tournament will support this mission.

Since the club was founded in 2016, the group has awarded more than $350,000 in grant funds to area agencies, with 100% of funds raised being donated.

In addition to the annual Pull for Heroes Sporting Clay Tournament, the Arklatex 100 Club generates funds through an annual membership drive. To join the ArkLaTex 100 Club or learn more about its mission, please visit thearklatex100club.org.