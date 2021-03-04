Woman accused of murdering mom and stealing unborn baby indicted for second count of capital murder

Advertisement

A woman accused of killing a New Boston, Texas, mother so she could steal her unborn baby has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for a second count of capital murder.

A grand jury indicted Taylor Rene Parker, 28, in December for capital murder in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and for kidnapping for taking her unborn child. Thursday morning Parker was indicted for a second count of capital murder in the baby’s death.

Bowie County District Attorney Jerry Rochelle said at a hearing earlier this year that his office will seek the death penalty for Parker.

Parker allegedly attacked Reagan Hancock at her home in New Boston on the morning of Oct. 9. Parker was stopped by a Texas state trooper near DeKalb, Texas, at 9:37 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.

Parker was allegedly attempting to perform CPR on the infant in her lap and allegedly claimed she gave birth to the baby on the side of the road. Parker and the infant were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma. The baby was pronounced dead and doctors there determined Parker had not given birth.

Parker was arrested in Oklahoma after Hancock’s mother discovered her body and paramedics determined the baby had been cut from the mother’s body.

Parker had allegedly been faking a pregnancy and was a friend of Hancock’s. Parker’s boyfriend told investigators he and Parker had a gender reveal party and that he believed she was pregnant with his child. The boyfriend said he expected to meet Parker at the Idabel hospital that day at “about lunch time” for an induced delivery.

Parker allegedly confessed to the phony pregnancy and admitted to using a small scalpel to remove the unborn infant from Hancock’s body. The scalpel was found lodged in Hancock’s neck during an autopsy performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

If found guilty of capital murder Parker faces death or life without parole. If found guilty of kidnapping she faces two to 10 years in prison.

Parker is currently being held in the bowie County jail with bail set at $5 million.

