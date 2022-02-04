Art Contest Finalists

Advertisement

Two artists from Texarkana have been chosen as our finalists for the new TXKToday art contest: Eric Ethridge (38) and Bryant Allen (35). To cast your vote simply visit our Facebook Page, find the contest post and like the image you wish to see as our featured image. The winning artist will receive a $100 Gift Card to TaMolly’s Mexican Restaurant here in Texarkana, and will have a featured article written about them. Good luck to our two winners!

Take a look below at their winning images!