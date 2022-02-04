Miller County jury sentences man to 220 years for sexual abuse of girl under 14

Advertisement

A man who sexually abused a girl for three years while living in a Texarkana, Arkansas, apartment complex was sentenced to 220 years in prison Thursday.

A jury found Jimmy Ted Standridge, 46, guilty of four counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault. Standridge was sentenced to 25 years on each charge of rape and 20 years on each charge of sexual assault of a child under 14, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said.

The jury recommended consecutive sentences and Circuit Judge Wren Autrey agreed.

Standridge lived with the girl in Texarkana, Arkansas, from 2015 to 2018 when she was approximately 9 to 12 years old. The apartment was a one-bedroom with one bed and the girl reported she was sexually abused almost nightly.

Mitchell and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotton prosecuted the case. Standridge was represented by attorneys Josh Potter and Shorty Barrett of Texarkana.

