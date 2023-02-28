ATLANTA ISD’S HR DIRECTOR SEEKS POSITION ON TRS BOARD

Advertisement

Atlanta ISD’s Director of Human Resources, Laronda Graf, is running for a place on the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) Board.

The Board of Trustees of TRS, the trustee of all plan assets, is responsible for the general administration and operation of TRS and is authorized by law to adopt rules for the administration of TRS and the transaction of the business of the Board.

“I want to be a voice for our values,” Graf said. “I want to be informed and involved with TRS planning, and I want the board to be well-informed of the things that are important to Texas educators.”

If elected, her chief concern will be protecting retirement benefits.

“It is important for our retirement to remain a defined benefit plan,” Graf said. “It is important to maintain consistent retirement eligibility rules and benefit levels. The system needs to manage our retirement so that it is sound and stable for all of us and provides reasonable cost of living adjustments for retirees.”

Graf earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas A&M University – Texarkana and holds school business and human resources certifications from the Texas Association of School Business Officials and the American Association of School Personnel Administrators.

She comes from a family of Texas educators, and she is in the twentieth year of her career in school business roles, including Director of Business and Finance, Director of Finance and Special Programs, Child Nutrition Comptroller, and Director of Human Resources.

Graf has served in officer and advisory roles for various committees and organizations.

“I have had the unique opportunity to work in schools of a wide range of sizes,” Graf said. “I have in-depth, long-standing experience with TRS both as a member and a reporting official.”

Ballots will be mailed to TRS members and retirees in March.

