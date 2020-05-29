Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom Announces Campaign for U.S. Congress

Advertisement

Conservative businessman, veteran, and Mayor of Atlanta, Texas, Travis Ransom announced today that he will be a candidate for the Republican nomination in Texas’ 4th Congressional District, where he is also a 4th generation resident.

The 4th District will not have an incumbent running this year as Congressman John Ratcliffe has been sworn in as President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence. The 4th District covers the entire area of northeast Texas, from Sherman to Texarkana to Rockwall and includes Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Paris and Mount Pleasant.

Ransom is seeking the GOP nomination. Republican precinct chairs will select the Republican nominee to replace Ratcliffe on the November ballot.

Advertisement

Ransom is a strong pro-life conservative who supports the 2nd Amendment, and limited government, including lower taxes and regulation. Ransom will also hold China accountable for the theft of our intellectual property and the deceptions which have caused damage across the world.

Ransom is a counterintelligence agent in Army Reserves. He has been activated numerous times including a tour of duty in Bosnia during the Balkan Conflict. He is now a Command Sergeant Major, the highest rank for a non-commissioned officer in the U.S Army.

“John Ratcliffe has done an excellent job,” said Ransom. “I will continue to represent the people of District 4 in Washington, and to protect America. That includes supporting a strong border, and a strong national defense.”

Due to the timing of the Trump Administration appointment of Ratcliffe, the selection of the Republican nominee will be done, for the first time in the 4th District, by a vote of all the precinct chairs in this huge district.

“I have strong support among the grassroots leaders of the Republican Party,” said Ransom. “And I look forward to meeting each and every precinct chair, visiting with them about the values we share here in Northeast Texas.”

Ransom lives in Atlanta, Texas, where he serves as mayor. He is a distinguished alumnus of Texas A&M Texarkana. Travis and his wife, Emily, have three children and attend First Baptist Church.

