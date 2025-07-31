Back-to-School Bargain: Tax-Free Weekend Set for Arkansas and Texas Shoppers

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, USA – Shoppers in Arkansas and Texas will get a break from state and local sales tax during their respective back-to-school sales tax holidays this August, offering families a chance to stock up on essentials without paying extra at the register.

Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday: August 2–3

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 2, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 3, Arkansas will waive sales and use tax on a wide variety of items. This includes:

Clothing and footwear

Electronic devices

School supplies

School art supplies

Instructional materials

Retailers across the state are required by law to participate and may not charge sales tax on qualifying items during the designated period.

Texas Sales Tax Holiday: August 8–10

The Lone Star State will follow a week later, with its annual Tax-Free Weekend kicking off Friday, August 8, and running through midnight Sunday, August 10. The Texas Comptroller’s Office is encouraging residents to support local businesses while taking advantage of the tax break on:

Clothing and footwear under $100

School supplies

Backpacks (under $100)

Both in-store and online purchases from sellers doing business in Texas will be eligible for the exemption. In most cases, shoppers do not need to provide an exemption certificate to claim the tax break.

<h3>Plan and Save</h3>

The tax holidays are designed to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping. With school start dates quickly approaching, families are urged to plan ahead and take advantage of the opportunity to save.

For a full list of qualifying items in each state, shoppers should visit the official state comptroller or revenue department websites.